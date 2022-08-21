The Dolphins lost to the Raiders 15-13 Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in their second preseason game. While with these preseason games, the outcome of the game isn’t important, what is important is which players we see improvement and growth from. And on the flip side, who are the players that don’t seem to be making enough plays and may have a roster spot or a starting position in jeopardy?

STOCK UP

Erik Ezukanma: The star of the night by far for Miami on Saturday. Six receptions for 114 yards, and he has firmly locked up the #4 WR position on this team heading into the season. The 4th-round draft pick out of Texas Tech has had a good training camp, and we saw the results play out in front of the world in this preseason game. Great hands, body adjustment to find the football, tough to tackle, it was all on display. If you owned legitimate stock in Ezukanma, it would be on its way to becoming a blue-chip stock.

Skylar Thompson: Much like Ezukanma, another rookie who has had a great training camp and now, for two preseason games, has looked amazing. 9 for 10 passing for 129 yards and one touchdown pass; it was a near flawless performance on Saturday. Miami cannot afford to lose him by trying to sneak him on the practice squad; this kid has won himself a roster spot on the 53. If Skylar was a stock, this is one that when the market opened on Monday morning, there would be a rush of people to buy it.

Zach Sieler: He had a sack early in the game, and when he was on the field, Zach looked unblockable. Las Vegas had no answer to stopping him. He has the most team-friendly contract on the entire roster at this point, and when he is on the field, good things happen. If this were a stock, you would hope to be owning some already as you probably got in when the price is low and are just sitting back watching the price go up and up and making you money.

Jaelan Phillips: While he technically didn’t record a tackle in this game, sometimes you gotta look beyond the boxscore. Phillips, in the first half, was shedding blockers and literally throwing them around like rag dolls hunting down the ball carrier. If he played an entire game, he would have dominated and taken over at some point. Being in the preseason, his time on the field was limited. What I saw though is someone who has gotten stronger and has had the light bulb go off and will be a force to reckon with. In stock terms, if you bought Phillips stock when Miami drafted him in 2021, you are very happy right now with the results it is giving you, and it will only improve.

STOCK DOWN

Noah Igbinoghene: He’s a penny stock at this point; it’s worthless. It will never improve. You took a chance, and it blew up in your face, and you lost all your money on this one. Nice kid, great family, he just isn’t playing very well at all, and it gets worse and worse each week.

Mike Gesicki: Dropped a pass and missed a few blocks. He just is not a fit for this offense; not anybody’s fault, it just is what it is. He did not play well on Saturday, and if you own Gesicki stock right now, you are calling your broker going “SELL, SELL, SELL”

Sony Michel: I’m getting Jordan Howard vibes early on. Still too early to tell, but not off to a great start thus far. I’m holding this stock for a couple more weeks and hoping it turns around, but be ready to dump this at a moment’s notice.

Larnel Coleman: He’s not an NFL player, and Miami is asking him to be the backup offensive tackle on a team with playoff hopes. The false start on the 4th and 1 was one of many mistakes he has made through two preseason games. If you are holding out hope or own stock in Coleman, I question your judgment overall.