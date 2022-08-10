Aaron and Josh are back to look ahead to ACTUAL MIAMI DOLPHINS FOOTBALL! Sure, it’s the preseason, but there will be a bunch of dudes in pads and Dolphins’ uniforms on playing football this weekend, and that is cause for celebration. They discuss who they’re particularly interested in seeing in both the preseason game and the joint practices between the Dolphins and the Buccaneers. They’ve also got thoughts on the reports that the Dolphins are shopping Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden, Jr. and Roquan Smith requesting a trade from the Bears. Does he fit in Miami? Plus, the first depth chart is out, there are worrying signs at Center and Tight End. and they have the weekly Pulse Check segment.

OH YEAH – and the guys are joined by their good friends Charlie Touche and Kadeem Simmonds from Go Time Dolphins! You don’t want to miss this fun new episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

***PLEASE NOTE: Josh accidentally dropped an F-bomb around the 37-minute mark, which has been edited out of the podcast version, but is very much present on the archive of the live stream on YouTube.***

