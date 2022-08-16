Aaron and Josh couldn’t get together for a live show this week, but they were able to send in their reactions to the Dolphins’ 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason for a special episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW. Who helped themselves? Who didn’t? What should we read into what we’re seeing? All this and more coming your way on THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE