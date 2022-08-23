Aaron and Josh are back together this week with their reactions to the Dolphins’ 15-13 loss to Las Vegas in the second of their three preseason games. They share their observations and areas of concern and take their weekly pulse check about the team with one last, relatively meaningless preseason game to go. There is also, of course, the small matter of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, which should be informative. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

