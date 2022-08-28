Online slots are the most popular in the gaming community. Users love to relax in these games, as you only need the luck to win a large sum of money. Despite their simplicity, slot machines are very exciting due to their quality graphics, stunning sound effects, different themes, and impressive bonuses. The gamer can have a unique experience playing any slot.

In recent years, software developers have been working to create sophisticated slot machines that all gamers will enjoy. To do this, advanced technology is used – it helps to create excellent slots. In addition, due to the harsh competition, no one from the developers relaxes and produces new premium slot machines.

The availability of thousands of slots often makes it difficult for the user to choose. Some slot machines stand out on the sites – they are in the section “Popular”. There are the best slot machines to play 2022 described below, which you should try when looking for entertainment in the casino.

List of the Best Slots

There are hundreds of slots, ranging from classic fruit games to modern video slots that are available in casinos. But the best slots to play online today are:

The Hand of Midas. Best Dogs. Sherlock and Moriarty. Prism of Gems. The Gates of Olympus. Parthenon: Quest for Immortality. Jammin’ Jars 2. Gonzo’s Quest Megaways. Goblin’s Cave. Starburst.

Now for more details about each slot.

The Hand of Midas

There is a myth of King Midas that tells about the golden touch. After a while, it can turn into a curse. The game perfectly balances the horror of the story and the joy of leaving the game with a bet that is 5000 times higher. When the wild symbol hits the table with 5 reels, the single or double multiplier is activated. It increases the winnings. If the scatter hits, the bonus round is activated. Five Midas hands give the most packages from 15 to 45 spins.

Best Dogs

The game has a carefree theme with dogs that are humanized. The background for the gaming table is a suburb of Los Angeles, which is bathed in the rays of the setting sun. The slot machine here is 5 to 3. Wild symbols pay the highest line win, which is 30 times more than the pay line bet. The game has some nice bonuses. These are 8-12 free spins. During the free spins, sticky jokers are activated, which become a 1x multiplier for each scatter that appears.

Sherlock and Moriarty

This slot machine forces you to outwit the mastermind, James Moriarty. The most valuable character here is Sherlock. He pays up to 10 times more than the bet. The question sign here plays a mystery icon. When there are 4 or fewer, they will turn into one of the regular symbols. And 5 or more will activate the respin function. The main villain Moriarty plays the scatter and triggers 10 bonuses. The biggest jackpot is 2,000,000.

Prism of Gems

This slot is released in 2022, and it invites players into a glass dome. The playing grid contains playing cards and precious stones, which are cast on shiny polished marble. Payout combinations activate cascading reels – they remove responsible symbols and leave room for additional icons to appear. There are anywhere from 10-15 free spins for 3-5 scatters.

The Gates of Olympus

Slot machine 6 to 5 is designed in the Greek style. The valuable characters payout from 12-50 times more than the bet. The spinning reels feature increases these winnings. Each spin has a payout of 5000 times more.

Parthenon: Quest for Immortality

This slot is distinguished by its Greek theme. The playing field is located among the clouds, which are supported by marble and golden columns. The reel spins to increase payouts in a game with progressive multipliers. Free spins are activated when 3 scatters appear.

Jammin’ Jars 2

The slot has a colorful and fruity charm factor, and quality graphics. The wild symbol is a multicolored jar, which plays in the wild and does not disappear after winning a cluster. The Full Blast feature can be triggered randomly – it adds big fruits and symbols to the grid.

Gonzo’s Quest Megaways

This slot has 6 reels and 117,649 ways to win. It is a blockbuster, which has a 96% RTP. The slot is designed with a Mayan theme. The symbols of the game are Mayan masks and various animals. The slot has a lot of awesome bonuses. These features are: “Avalanche Multiplier”, “Free Fall”, “Earthquake”, and “Unbreakable Jungle”. Here Gonzalo Pizarro is trying to find Eldorado, the lost golden city.

Goblin’s Cave

These are the best free online casino slot games, which should be played for fun. The slot machine has three reels with three paylines. The slot is dedicated to finding treasure and has colorful graphics and great sound. A fascinating thing about this slot is the twists and turns of the gameplay. You can spin the reel twice for each bet – this leads to a unique way to create a winning combination. The symbols in this game are crowns, rings, teapots, and rubies. The highest-paying symbol in the game is the red ruby. With it, you can win up to 150 times more than the personal bet.

Starburst

This is a 5-reel video slot with 10 paylines. This game is stunning, it has an arcade style and cutting-edge graphics and sound. Although the slot isn’t new, it has amazing features. It also has low variance and a high RTP of 96.09%.

This game can be played with a bet of $10 to $100 per spin. The symbols here are valuable jewels. The most important thing in it is the wild symbol. It replaces all the other symbols and forms a winning combination.

Also, the other best slots are placed in the table:

Name Developer Esqueleto Explosivo Thunderkick Immortal Romance Microgaming Eye of Horus Red Tiger Gaming Big Bass Bonanza Reel Kingdom

If you are looking for the best online slot games to win real money, it is worth choosing them in a reliable online casino, where all winnings are transparent and honest. The safety of using the services of the platform is of paramount importance. Methods of deposit and withdrawal of funds on the website of the slot machines are the key points, which should also be paid attention to.

