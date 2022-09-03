It was hot and steamy, and even cars were burning up in the parking lot (everyone was safe). Nevertheless, the Miami Dolphins are 1-0 to start the 2022 campaign under Mike McDaniel. There is no greater joy than sending the Patriots back home with a one-in-the-loss column. Most fans felt like Christmas morning with all the new toys around the tree. On Christmas morning, Tua was also that kid, connecting with all his new targets and pitching plays back to new running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. We could all tell through the first few drives that this new offense has immense potential. Was it the cleanest and most executed offensive showing? Short answer: no. Coach McDaniel said after the game that we got film to work with now. It’s an asset that the Dolphins will heavily analyze before the offense steps out in Baltimore.

The Dolphins will hope to see potential ways to maximize the run game after only putting up 65 yards on 21 combined carries. There were plenty of positive and negative aspects to Miami’s run game Sunday, but I believe the Dolphins will run with a few good takeaways.

The Pass Game Will Unlock the Run

Miami showcased a passing game that can create separation and provide a spark when things are getting stagnant. This offense runs through Tyreek Hill and Jayleen Waddle. The pair combined for 12 catches, 163 yards, and a touchdown. Jayleen Waddles’ 42-yard touchdown on 4th down is a prime example of Miami’s firepower in the passing game now. So how does this benefit the Dolphins’ running situation? It takes direct weight from the shoulders of Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. Tua’s ability to find open options and move the chains takes a significant workload off Miami’s run game. As Tua becomes more comfortable in his new passing offense, teams will have to respect Miami’s downfield ability, thus opening larger holes for the Dolphins’ running game.

Chase Edmonds is Miami’s Lead Back

Chase Edmonds looked the part in his debut for the Dolphins. It wasn’t the best overall game for Chase, but he provided great value, especially in the receiving category. Edmonds finished the day with 12 carries for 25 yards and four receptions for 40 yards. Tua and Chase found each other on all 4 receiving targets, one of those being a clutch third-down catch that moved the sticks for Miami. Even though Edmond’s longest run was only 7 yards, we all saw the speed and agility that has been displayed for all those years in Arizona. We should expect Coach McDaniel to continue to utilize Edmonds in the receiving category but we believe that big running performances will be his future.

Patience is Required for Miami’s Offensive Line

It wasn’t the most beautiful show for the Dolphins’ offensive line. We could tell early that some of the linemen were uncomfortable. Connor Williams nearly put the first Dolphins snap over the head of Tua, but as the game progressed, he found a good rhythm. Shortly after Miami’s first drive for points, Austin Jackson was taken to the locker room, and Greg Little was brought in to replace the right tackle. This shifted the Dolphins line into an even newer spread. The line struggled to make large enough holes for either Chase or Raheem to run through. To their credit, the Dolphins did run a lot of pitches outside, so the offensive line was in limited use on those runs. The offensive line gave up three sacks to New England’s defense and found it difficult to stop Matthew Judon. Even though it wasn’t the best showing, they still found ways to give Tua time and opened some running lanes for Chase Edmonds. Patience is key here in Miami. You still have one of the best left tackles in Terron Armstead, and Connor Williams looks like a competent center. One of Coach McDaniel’s biggest goals this season was getting Miami’s run games started. He will need to stay patient as his offensive line continues to learn to play as one cohesive unit.

We will see the Dolphins running game back in action this Sunday as they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore.