On this coming Sunday, September 11, 2022, Bill Belichick will lead his Patriots into Miami Gardens, seeking their first win against the Dolphins in almost two full years. New England last defeated Miami on September 13, 2020. The Patriots will come into Sunday’s contest off a relatively successful 2021 season under their newly minted franchise quarterback Mac Jones. However, the Dolphins have retooled their roster and coaching staff with aspirations of greatness and will look to continue the trend of locking down the Brady-less Patriots.

Miami Gardens hosted its first Formula One race earlier this year, but this new-look Dolphins squad may look relatively similar with the amount of speed on their opening roster. Tyreek Hill will make his regular-season debut in the aqua and teal, while Jaylen Waddle looks to capture another successful season in his sophomore campaign. New head coach Mike McDaniel is a fan of speed and will look to utilize the unreal amount of talent at his disposal in his rookie season. McDaniel will go toe-to-toe with one of the greatest coaches of all time as he seeks win number 1 in the NFL, as his opponent will be chasing his 281st regular-season victory.

The 2022 season carries more optimism for the Dolphins than most have in many years. This team will have high aspirations, including at least one playoff victory, which has not been seen in Miami since 2000. Could this be the year they finally put it all together and become a legitimate contender in the loaded AFC? Stephen Ross, Chris Grier, and many others sure hope so. The bridge to success will need to be built by 3rd-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The topic of Tua ignites contentious debates and elicits strong opinions on both sides of the aisle. These debates and the questions surrounding his ability to lead a successful NFL team can all be put to rest in 2022. He has all the tools and the supporting cast necessary to bring the playoffs back to Miami, but it starts here in Week 1 against an always-tough opponent.

Bring on the Patriots.