Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network is reporting that the Dolphins have placed starting right tackle Austin Jackson on the short-term IR meaning he will miss at least the next 4 games. Greg Little will step in and be the starting right tackle in his place. Terron Armstead is also dealing with an injury issue and he could miss this week’s game vs Baltimore. If that is the case Little would move to left tackle, Robert Hunt would move to right tackle, and Robert Jones would slide in at right guard.

Jackson left the week 1 game vs New England with an ankle injury and didn’t return. There was a fear it may be an Achilles injury, but that has not been confirmed at this time.