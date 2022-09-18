The Miami Dolphins will catch a break today when they play the Ravens as Adam Schefter is reporting that superstar running back JK Dobbins will not suit up for Baltimore. Dobbins injured his knee in the preseason of 2021 and missed all of last season. He did not play last week vs the Jets but the Ravens were hopeful he could return to action this week vs Miami.

The Ravens are a run-first team that has its offense built around the run and without Dobbins Miami will get an easier match-up as the Ravens will now rely on journeymen Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill as their lead backs. If Baltimore’s running game isn’t working or lacks success because of the inability of their running backs, it makes that offense very one-dimensional and easier for Miami’s defense.

The Ravens may be without both offensive tackles and their Top 4 CBs as well, but no word at this time on who will be and won’t be active. Stay tuned to DolphinsTalk.com and we will keep you updated throughout the morning.