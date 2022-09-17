Sunday, the Miami Dolphins travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens, and they haven’t done well in Baltimore recently. People make a big deal that the Dolphins haven’t won in Baltimore since 1997; the reality is they have only played there four times since. However, the last two times they were defeated by combined 72 points, it was ugly. Those games were in the previous 5-6 years. Since John Harbaugh has been the Ravens coach, he has had the Dolphins’ number, only losing to them twice in 10 games.

In 2021, the Ravens season unraveled a few weeks after the Dolphins game. Some will say the Ravens had a down year last year because of injuries, especially when quarterback Lamar Jackson got hurt, which is true. However, the Ravens were 6-2 entering that game, and Jackson was their quarterback the whole season. In the game last year, the Dolphins’ defense frustrated the Ravens’ offense, particularly Jackson. He looked like a rookie quarterback who had made his first start. The Dolphins return the same defense and can hopefully contain Jackson and the Ravens’ offense.



The Ravens should remember this game well, and I would expect them to be better. The defense is having their first road game of the season, and for the Ravens, it’s their home opener, so emotions will be high, as well as the intensity. Can the Dolphins match the energy and intensity in this game will be the question?



This will also be quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s first road game since last year against the Tennessee Titans, in a game in which he played awful. The Ravens have been playoff contenders in the AFC for a long time. The Titans might have been the number 1 seed in the AFC, but they aren’t a dominant team, and the Ravens are a much more dangerous opponent. This is the type of game on the road in which Tagovailoa has to play well for the Dolphins to have a chance to win. Does he have to play perfect? No, but he has to make some plays and avoid mistakes. Last week against the New England Patriots, he played well but got away with some good luck with the Patriots on plays that could have been interceptions. He’s not going to be that fortunate all season long and the Ravens have an aggressive, opportunistic defense that thrives off turnovers. The Dolphins have better skill players than a year ago, so there will be some opportunities, you would think.



The offensive line will face its first big test on the road, and it’s looking more likely that right tackle Austin Jackson won’t play. The depth will be tested in this game. The question is, how will the Dolphins’ offensive line respond in their first game on the road in a hostile environment? This is where Terron Armstead’s experience and leadership will come into play. The Dolphins gave him the big contract to anchor the offensive line. If the line can hold up, the Dolphins should be fine and have a chance.



The Ravens and Dolphins are pretty evenly matched on paper. But the game is in Baltimore, so the Ravens are favored, as they should be. The Ravens aren’t a team that is going to blow you out. Last week in their season opener against the New York Jets, it took the Ravens a half into the 3rd quarter to start pulling away from the Jets, and the Ravens have by far the better roster. The Ravens are a tough physical football team that thrives on defense and running the football. They aren’t dynamic in the passing game, but with Jackson’s athleticism, he presents problems, and it’s the defense’s first real test against one of the top quarterbacks in the AFC. The Dolphins, outside of last year’s game against the Ravens, have struggled against better quarterbacks. If the Dolphins’ defense is for real, they will rise up in this game to give this team a chance to win.



The last two times haven’t been pretty in Baltimore. This is a chance for the Dolphins to get a road win and potentially show they are a different team. The Dolphins want to be considered playoff contenders, but they haven’t had that signature win on the road. Sure, you can say the Dolphins have beaten the Patriots in their yard, but the Dolphins are clearly better than the Patriots right now. This is different considering the recent history against the Ravens and coach Harbaugh. It’s time to show if you are for real or a flash in the pan, and it starts Sunday.