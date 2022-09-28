Madman Mike & Robbie T give their takeaways of the Miami Dolphins’ victory over the Buffalo Bills in Hardrock Stadium. Rob starts the show off with a rant; Mike gives us some of TUA’s elite numbers; the Boyz talk Bengals matchup on TNF; Rob gives his 5-picks of the Week
Damn Dolphins Podcast: Previewing TNF Match-up Between Miami-Cincinnati & Week 3 Recap of Win over the Bills
Madman Mike & Robbie T give their takeaways of the Miami Dolphins’ victory over the Buffalo Bills in Hardrock Stadium. Rob starts the show off with a rant; Mike gives us some of TUA’s elite numbers; the Boyz talk Bengals matchup on TNF; Rob gives his 5-picks of the Week