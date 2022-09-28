I’ll give it to you straight. This win versus the Bills on Sunday was the most important victory for the Dolphins in at least the last 5 years. Not only did they beat a top-2 QB (which I often felt would be impossible with how this defense is constructed), but they also beat the team many believe is the Super Bowl favorite.
But as I always say. If you make a bold claim, you better know how to back it up. So in the spirit of that conviction, I spent hours of my life compiling enough data from the last 5 years of Dolphins football to prove it.
What I found was shocking.
What I found proves that this Dolphins team is special.
Below, I have listed every single win the Dolphins have accumulated in the past 5 seasons. Also listed with each result is tons of context to prove my point:
LET’S CHECK THE DATA
|Year
|Week
|Opp Beaten
|Game Score
|Opp Record (End of Season)
|Dolphins Record After Win
|Opponent QB, QBR Ranking
|Opponent Power Rankings (ESPN.com in Week 17/18)
|2018
|1
|Titans
|27-20
|9-7
|1-0
|Marcus Mariota, 19th
|14th
|2
|Jets
|20-12
|4-12
|2-0
|Sam Darnold, 28th
|30th
|3
|Raiders
|28-20
|4-12
|3-0
|Derek Carr, 27th
|31st
|6
|Bears
|31-28
|12-4
|4-2
|Mitchell Trubisky, 3rd
|5th
|9
|Jets
|13-6
|4-12
|5-4
|Sam Darnold, 28th
|30th
|13
|Bills
|21-17
|6-10
|6-6
|Josh Allen, 24th
|28th
|14
|Patriots
|34-33
|11-5
|7-6
|Tom Brady, 6th
|6th
|2019
|9
|Jets
|26-18
|7-9
|1-7
|Sam Darnold, 25th
|25th
|10
|Colts
|16-12
|7-9
|2-7
|Brian Hoyer, N/A
|17th
|13
|Eagles
|37-31
|9-7
|3-9
|Carson Wentz, 11th
|13th
|16
|Bengals
|38-35
|2-14
|4-11
|Andy Dalton, 27th
|32nd
|17
|Patriots
|27-24
|12-4
|5-11
|Tom Brady, 17th
|5th
|2020
|3
|Jaguars
|31-13
|1-15
|1-2
|Gardner Minshew, 27th
|32nd
|5
|49ers
|43-17
|6-10
|2-3
|Jimmy G, N/A
|16th
|6
|Jets
|24-0
|2-14
|3-3
|Joe Flacco, N/A
|31st
|8
|Rams
|28-17
|10-6
|4-3
|Jared Goff, 23rd
|13th
|9
|Cardinals
|34-31
|8-8
|5-3
|Kyler Murray, 14th
|14th
|10
|Chargers
|29-21
|7-9
|6-3
|Justin Herbert, 13th
|19th
|12
|Jets
|20-3
|2-14
|7-4
|Sam Darnold, 33rd
|31st
|13
|Bengals
|19-7
|4-11
|8-4
|Brandon Allen, N/A
|28th
|15
|Patriots
|22-12
|7-9
|9-5
|Cam Newton, 30th
|24th
|16
|Raiders
|26-25
|8-8
|10-5
|Derek Carr, 11th
|18th
|2021
|1
|Patriots
|17-16
|10-7
|1-0
|Mac Jones, 16th
|9th
|9
|Texans
|17-9
|4-13
|2-7
|Tyrod Taylor, N/A
|28th
|10
|Ravens
|22-10
|8-9
|3-7
|Lamar Jackson, 17th
|16th
|11
|Jets
|24-17
|4-13
|4-7
|Joe Flacco, N/A
|29th
|12
|Panthers
|33-10
|5-12
|5-7
|Cam Newton, N/A
|27th
|13
|Giants
|20-9
|4-13
|6-7
|Daniel Jones, 22nd
|30th
|15
|Jets
|31-24
|4-13
|7-7
|Zach Wilson, 30th
|29th
|16
|Saints
|20-3
|9-8
|8-7
|Ian Book, N/A
|19th
|18
|Patriots
|33-24
|10-7
|9-8
|Mac Jones, 16th
|9th
|2022
|1
|Patriots
|20-7
|1-2
|1-0
|Mac Jones, 25th
|23rd
|2
|Ravens
|42-38
|2-1
|2-0
|Lamar Jackson, 2nd
|6th
|3
|Bills
|21-19
|2-1
|3-0
|Josh Allen, 3rd
|2nd
|TOTALS
|—
|34 wins
|—
|205-308
|—
|—
|—
|AVERAGES
|—
|7.9
|—
|—
|—
|22nd ranked QB
|20th ranked team
THE SPARKNOTES VERSION
If you read the data close enough (who has time for that?!), only a couple of games stand out to you. As there are only 4 games in the past 5 seasons for the Dolphins where all of these 4 criteria were met:
- They beat a team with a winning record
- We also had a winning record (therefore the game is important to us)
- The team we played has a top-10 QB that year (QBR ESPN)
- And the team we beat is ranked top-10 in the power rankings (ESPN)
The first half of these games happened in 2018:
- Week 6, Dolphins (4-2 after a win) over Bears 31-28, Bears ended the season 12-4 (5th in power rankings), Trubisky 3rd best QBR
- FUN FACT: This is famously known as the ‘Albert Wilson Game’ where he had 155 yards and 2 TDs
- Week 14, Dolphins (7-6 after a win) over Patriots 34-33, Bears ended the season 11-5 (6th in power rankings), Brady 6th best QBR
- FUN FACT: This is the even MORE famous ‘Miami Miracle’ game where Gronk, didn’t in fact, have the angle
Crazy enough, the other half of these games happened in the last 2 weeks:
- Week 2, Dolphins (2-0 after a win) over Ravens 34-28, Ravens currently 2-1 (6th in power rankings), Jackson 2nd best QBR
- Week 3, Bills (3-0 after a win) over Bills 21-19, Bills currently 2-1 (2nd in power rankings), Allen 3rd best QBR
To put it plainly: The Dolphins have only won 4 truly impressive games in the past 5 seasons; 2 of which were just this month.
OTHER DATA THAT TELLS A STORY
Of course, the team has beaten other good teams in this period; but honestly, very few:
- The 2019 Patriots who finished 12-4
- The 2020 Rams who finished 10-6
But obviously one of the games was against Jared Goff and the other was during a year we finished 5-11.
To further prove my point about just how many insignificant wins we’ve had over the past 5 seasons, I would like to leave you with more cold hard facts:
- In an average Dolphins win, they are playing the 22nd best QB in the NFL (QBR ESPN)
- They are beating the 20th best team in the NFL
- More than a third (33% plus) of the Dolphins’ victories in the last 5 seasons have been against a bottom-5 team in the league (ESPN Power Rankings)
PUT A BOW ON IT
For half a decade now, the Dolphins have beaten bad teams and lost to good ones. There is no way around it; and that’s why they were stuck in a perpetual 8-8, 7-9 purgatory. But this year, the data is showing us something completely different; something special.
The Dolphins have finally arrived.
And as my grandpa says when his plate is finally filled with Thanksgiving dinner:
“It’s about damn time!”