

Last week my response to the win over the Baltimore Ravens was wow. This week’s win over the Buffalo Bills was breathtaking. The game came down to the last play of the game. It was a game that had many twists and turned to the game. It was a game in which it looked like the Bills were going to take control of the game or snatch from the Dolphins in the closing minutes, but the Dolphins found a way to win.



If you had told me before the game, the Bills would have almost 500yds of offense compared to the Dolphins, just over 200yds, and controlled the clock for 40 minutes; I would have thought the Dolphins got blown out. I would say 9 out of 10 times, teams that have almost 500 yards of offense and control the ball for two-thirds of the game win. However, Sunday was the one time that didn’t happen, and that’s why you can’t look at a stat sheet as to why the Dolphins won.



Like last week against the Ravens, it didn’t start well for the Dolphins, as the Bills drove downfield and scored a touchdown on their first offensive possession. Then when the Dolphins had the ball, they didn’t do anything and had to punt and pinned the Bills inside the 15-yard line. Like last week, a big play happened as Jevon Holland blitzed Bills quarterback Josh Allen, hitting him and knocking the ball loose. The Dolphins recovered inside the Bills’ 10-yard line and scored a touchdown to tie the game 7-7. The Bills came right back in the 2nd quarter and scored a touchdown, but the Dolphins answered with a touchdown drive as Tagovailoa hit River Cracraft between three defenders to tie the game.

The Dolphins did get a couple of breaks. Right before halftime, Allen was getting the Bills up to spike the ball, but he didn’t get the ball cleanly under center and because of this, couldn’t spike the ball and threw it to Stefon Diggs, on a pass nearly intercepted for a pick 6sixby Xavien Howard, and got tackled. The Bills got no points, and the game was tied at the half, 14-14. Then the Bills got a drive going in the 3rd quarter. Allen hit Gabriel Davis in the end zone but had the ball knocked out of his hands by Keion Crossen. Instead of going up 21-14, the Bills came away with a field goal and a 17-14 lead. The Dolphins had another three out on offense and had to punt it back. The Bills drove down the field and tried a 38-yard field goal, but Tyler Bass hit it wide left, and the Bills came away empty. The Dolphins very quickly could have been down two scores, maybe even more, because Bills linebacker Matt Milano dropped a sure pick-six on one of the Dolphins’ possessions in the 3rd quarter.



The Dolphins didn’t get much going on offense in the 3rd quarter, but on the first play following the missed field goal, Tagovailoa hit Jaylen Waddle for a 32-yard pass into Bills territory. The Dolphins had two negative plays and were back into a 3rd and 22 at their own 48. Then Tagovailoa threw a deep pass to Waddle for a first and goal at the 6-yard line. Three plays later, Chase Edmonds ran it in from 3 yards out to give the Dolphins their first lead of the game.



The game wasn’t over as the Bills drove down the field to the Dolphins’ 2-yard line and took over 8 minutes off the clock. On 4th and goal, Allen threw a pass short of his open receivers, and the Dolphins took over on downs. Then the game had you on the edge of your seat because the Dolphins took over on three plays, managed minus 1 yard, and were forced to punt in their end zone with 1:30 left. Thomas Morstead kicks the ball but hits his punt protector Trent Sherfield in the ass, and the ball ricochets out of the end zone for a safety. Then on the free kick, Morstead kicked the ball to the Bills’ 6-yard line 74 yards, and the Bills ended up starting the ball at the 23. Most of the time, free kicks after safeties are lucky to get to the 20, but Morstead hit the ball better, and the Bills had to go a little further. Allen hit some throws, but the Dolphins kept the Bills in bounds and the clock moving. On the last pass, Allen hit Isaiah McKenzie across midfield but couldn’t get out of bounds and got tackled with 9 seconds left, and the Bills never got a playoff game over. Dolphins win!!!!



It was a thrilling game. Both teams left it all out on the field. Sunday showed why the Dolphins have a true home-field advantage with the heat and humidity as several Bills players went out of the game with cramps or some other heat illness. I can’t say I can ever remember a game like this in this rivalry’s history.



The Dolphins needed to win this game to get the 7-game losing streak against the Bills off their backs and show this team could be a potential contender. I know that the Bills had many injuries on defense, but they showed heart with their backups holding the Dolphins’ offense in check. The Dolphins’ defense, to me, was the story. They made plays with the blitz but also gave up plays. However, when the game was on the line, the defense rose to save the win. Tagovailoa made the big throw on 3rd and 22 to put the team in a position to take the lead. It was, and everyone picked up each other. Ther total team effort. Everyone through three games continues to amaze me with their heart and resiliency. The Dolphins have a short week, but this bodes well for the rest of the season, especially after getting off the snide with the Bills.