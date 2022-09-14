

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign free agent OT Brandon Shell this afternoon per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Shell was drafted by the Jets in 2016 and was with them through the 2019 season. In 2020 he signed as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on a 2 year $11 million deal.

Shell started 10 games in 2021 for Seattle before a shoulder injury ended his season. In his 6 NFL seasons Shell has played in 70 games and started 61 of them.

With Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson both injured Miami needs depth at the OT position. Both Armstead and Jackson may miss this Sunday’s game due to injuries.