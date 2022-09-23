On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by Author Kevin Bryant who has written the book Spies on the Sidelines: The High-Stakes World of NFL Espionage. We talk to Kevin about how NFL teams in the past and currently steal information, some crazy stories about Al David, George Allen, Bill Belichick, and much more. Kevin shares stories and examples of stories of what NFL coaches did and what is currently happening today. It’s a great interview and you will learn a lot about how NFL coaches go to extremes to get an edge. The author Kevin Bryant is an Army veteran with over twenty years of experience safeguarding and gathering information for the Department of Defense, including thirteen years as a Special Agent during which he conducted national security investigations and instructed federal agents in training.

