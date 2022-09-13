On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is flying solo with all of the fallout from Miami’s week one win over New England. Mike talks about how the Dolphins depleted secondary played and how it was a pleasant surprise with their performance, also he talks about how Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle took over this game for Miami and how this may be a theme moving forward most weeks with them carrying the load and doing the heavy lifting for this Fins offense, plus he gives praise to the Dolphins pass rush. Then Mike talks about the performance of the offensive line overall and how it was vastly improved over what we saw the Dolphins put on the field last year. and to close the show, yes we hear Mike’s thoughts on Tua and what he thought of Tua’s performance and who Mike compares him to at this point in Tua’s NFL career and what that type of comparison means. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



