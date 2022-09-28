On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian are back with an exciting recap of the Dolphins’ big win over the Buffalo Bills as we bathe in the tears of the #BillsMafia. We talk about the big moments from the game and what this win means for the Dolphins not only this year but moving forward. Mike and Ian also look ahead to this Thursday’s game where Miami is traveling to play the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road. They discuss the key match-ups and talk about what Miami must do in order to win. And of course, they end the show with their prediction for this week’s game. And as a bonus, one of our listeners sent in a question regarding a matter of the heart as he needs to ask a girl out now based on a bet he made with a co-worker over the Dolphins game. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



