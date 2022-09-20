On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Tom talks about the historical data from Sunday’s Dolphins victory and where this offensive performance stacks up against other great performances not only in Miami Dolphins history but NFL history. Tom also breaks down all the news, notes, and nuggets from Mike McDaniel’s press conference on Monday as well. Tom closes out the show talking about this Sunday’s AFC East battle between the Bills and Dolphins for first place in the AFC East. What can we look for, what are some key matchups, and can Miami finally beat the Bills? All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



