On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian are back with a full show covering all of the latest about the Miami Dolphins. First, the guys break down the Dolphins’ opening day win over New England and share their thoughts on how Miami played last week. They of course talk about Tua and how his performance was as well and if we saw any noticeable improvement over the Tua of 2020 and 2021. We go over all of the latest news and injury report on who may be out this Sunday vs the Ravens. Plus, we talk about the signing of Brandon Shell the six-year veteran offensive tackle who Miami is adding to their roster. We end the show breaking down this week’s huge matchup vs the Ravens and we give our prediction on who will win this weekend. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



