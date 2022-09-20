On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Pro Football Hall of Fame Fullback and Miami Dolphins Legend Larry Csonka. Larry has a new book coming out on Tuesday, October 4th titled HEAD ON: A Memoir that you can pre-order now at LarryCsonka.com, Amazon.com, or BarnesandNoble.com. In the book, Larry talks about his time growing up in Stow, Ohio, and what led him to play his college ball at Syracuse University. He has a bunch of amazing stories about his time at Syracuse and how he started as a defensive player before being able to move to the offensive side of the ball while in college. We talk about entering the NFL being the 8th overall draft pick of the Dolphins in 1968, what his first impressions of Don Shula were, his negotiations with Dolphins owner Joe Robbie, the 72′ Perfect Season, the 73′ Super Bowl team, leaving Miami for the WFL, and we also get Larry’s thoughts on the current Miami Dolphins and Syracuse Orange football teams. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

To Pre-Order Larry’s Book HEAD ON: A Memoir CLICK HERE

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.