On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian are back with a full show covering all of the latest about the Miami Dolphins. First, the guys break down the Dolphins’ week two victory over the Ravens which included an amazing 4th quarter comeback. We break down Tua’s breakout performance and discuss if this is a turnaround for him or do we still need to see more. We also preview this Sunday’s big game against the Buffalo Bills and talk about what Miami has to do to finally beat a team that has had their number in recent years. Can Miami beat them? Will Tua have another strong performance this week vs maybe the best team in the NFL? All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



