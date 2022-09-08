FLORIO: AFC East Predictions- Don’t Sleep on the Miami Dolphins Posted by Mike Oliva | Sep 8, 2022 | Dolphins News | 0 Mike Florio and Myles Simmons predict how the AFC East will play out, including which team will win the division and which team will finish last. Mac vs. Tua: More passing yards in Week 1? - Powered By PickUp Will Dolphins trade Gesicki before 2022 deadline? - Powered By PickUp Patriots at Dolphins: Who wins Week 1? - Powered By PickUp Will Miami make playoffs in McDaniel's first year? - Powered By PickUp Over/Under: 5.5 Xavien Howard INTs in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp O/U: 46.5 total points in Patriots-Dolphins Week 1? - Powered By PickUp O/U: Jaelan Phillips sacks in 2022? - Powered By PickUp Share: