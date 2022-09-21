The Miami Dolphins came back from 21 points to defeat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with a 42-38 win in Week 2. Tua Tagovailoa finished with 469 yards and six touchdowns, including two each to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Joy Taylor, Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss whether they were impressed with the Dolphins or disappointed in the Ravens.