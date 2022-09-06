We are days away from the start of the 2022 NFL season which means you know what time it is. That’s right it’s time to break out my crystal ball and look into the future to tell you how things will play out and give you my 2022 NFL season predictions.

Oh yes, my crystal ball never lies…. never!

Regarding the Dolphins, I think this season will be very promising (wait we said that last year…oh well this year it’s true though.) Tyreek Hill is a game-changer and we have a head coach now who knows how to run a professional modern offense. Which is something we haven’t had in lord knows how long in Miami. Factor that in with rising stars like Jaelan Phillips, Jaylen Waddle, and Jevon Holland and the future is bright for the Fins in 2022. Will the playoff drought end this year…I SAY YES!

My picks and predictions last season were a bit off and to correct that problem I have a brand-new crystal ball. That’s right I now have the Quartz Clear Crystal Super-Sphere 8700 the Cadillac of Crystal balls. And what I am seeing for the upcoming 2022 season is coming in very clear.

AFC East

Buffalo: On paper, this is the best team in the NFL by far. They will clinch the division by early December and they will have home-field advantage in the AFC throughout the playoffs.

Miami (Wild Card): Tua will be better, and the offense will be better. Jaelan Phillips will have 10+ sacks and be the big breakout star for the Dolphins this upcoming season. The offensive line scares me, but I think when all is said and done Miami ends up back in the playoffs.

New England: They are lucky the Jets are in this division because this roster looks like a last-place team.

NY Jets: Roster is better, I still think the quarterback and head coach are way in over their heads and not any good.

AFC North

Cincinnati: Never thought I would see the Bengals as the class of this division but they are.

Cleveland: OK, hear me out. Watson will come back after his suspension and he will be fantastic. Picking them to come in 2nd in the division says more about Baltimore and Pittsburgh than anything.

Baltimore: Maybe I’m missing something, but this is a passing league and the Ravens have no WRs that put fear into anyone and a quarterback whose strength isn’t passing the ball. JK Dobbins is coming back from a bad injury and none of the other RB’s are anything special. You can only throw to the tight end so many times before opponents figure out how to stop it.

Pittsburgh: Life after Big Ben will be rough….really rough!

AFC South

Indianapolis: This team is gonna win a ton of regular season games because they have Matt Ryan now and play in a horrible division and they get the NFC East to play as well (which is also a god-awful division).

Tennessee: The clock is ticking on Tannehill and losing AJ Brown will have this offense take a big step back.

Jacksonville: They are better, still not great.

Houston: They are one of the four worst teams in the league.

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers: Herbert has a breakout season and puts up huge numbers! MVP-type numbers.

Kansas City (Wild Card): Replacing Tyreek Hill won’t be easy and I think they take a small step back.

Denver (Wild Card): The defense and running game are top notch and Russell Wilson puts them over the top and brings Denver back to the playoffs. LET’S RIDE!

Las Vegas: This team could easily make the playoffs and they would possibly win other divisions. Josh McDaniels as a head coach scares me!

NFC East

Philadelphia-Everything has fallen into place for the Eagles. Bad division to beat up on, improved offensive weapons, added more talent on defense, and I think Jalen Hurts will have a breakout season.

Dallas-They have lost 3 offensive linemen, and 2 WRs, and the defense wasn’t that good to begin with.

Washington-Carson Wentz, nuff said.

NY Giants-Daniel Jones, nuff said.

NFC North

Minnesota: We have a new team at the top of the division. Cook, Jefferson, Thielen are big-time playmakers and now an offensive-minded head coach will unleash this offense which will be very good.

Green Bay (Wild Card): Rodgers is a weird dude and losing all of his WRs causes him and the Packers to take a step back.

Detroit: I want to like the Lions, I really do. Watching Hard Knocks confirmed though that Dan Campbell isn’t NFL Head Coach material. That staff is totally dysfunctional. (and don’t tell me they are playing it up for the cameras either)

Chicago: One of the four worst teams in the league.

NFC South

Tampa Bay: I think Tampa Bay and Brady take a step back, but the division stinks so they will still win it.

New Orleans: Sleeper team for me. I love their WRs and Kamara at running back is a stud. Winston will be decent and this team will play tough each week.

Carolina: I like Mayfield, I love his attitude. It’s just a tough spot for him on that team.

Atlanta: One of the four worst teams in the league.

NFC West

LA Rams- SF is without a proven QB, Arizona will miss Hopkins for 6 weeks, so LA takes advantage of both and wins the West.

Arizona (Wild Card)-I like Kyler Murray, I don’t care how many hours of homework he puts in. That team can go toe-to-toe with anyone and they stay as a winning franchise in 2022.

SF 49ers (Wild Card)-Trey Lance has a lot to prove and with Jimmy G still on the roster now, it will be a short hook if Lance doesn’t produce. The rest of the roster is ELITE, so Lance just needs to be decent for them to win games.

Seattle: One of the four worst teams in the league.

AFC TITLE GAME: Los Angeles Chargers over Buffalo Bills

NFC TITLE GAME: Philadelphia Eagles over LA Rams

SUPER BOWL: Los Angeles Chargers over Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl MVP: Justin Herbert

Coach of the Year: Sean McDermott

MVP: Justin Herbert

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Chris Olave

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson

So that is it, my 2022 NFL Season Predictions are now out there in the universe. Let’s hope my new and improved crystal ball makes me look like a genius and not a fool at the end of the season. Enjoy the 2022 NFL Season everyone!