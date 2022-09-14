Mina Kimes on the Dan Le Batard Show said that NFL media personalities are tip toeing around “TuAnon” because they don’t want the noise. She said “TuAnon” and Dolphins fans in general have run one of the most successful bullying campaigns in the history of sports fandom. She does go on to say that she is very impressed with Mike McDaniel and the game plan he put together. Mina also went on to say Dolphins fans should want Tua to be Jimmy Garoppolo and that last week you didn’t see much that made him look different than last year.