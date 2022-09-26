On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ thrilling victory over the Buffalo Bills. With the win, the Dolphins move into sole possession of first place in the AFC East and snap a seven-game losing streak against the Bills. We talk about the performance by Tua and the Dolphins’ offense, the huge disparity in the time of possession, total plays ran, and total yards in this game between the two teams, and how the Dolphins’ defense was on the field for most of the game and while they gave up a lot of yards they did not give up many points. We also talk about Tua’s concussion or non-concussion right before halftime, all of the players who were injured in this game, and how the South Florida sun affected both teams. Plus, we look ahead to the Thursday night game vs the Bengals. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show.

