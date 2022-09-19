On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ amazing comeback win over the Ravens in Baltimore today. It was a comeback for the ages where Miami outscored Baltimore 35-10 in the second half to get the win and go to 2-0 on the season. Tua had a career day throwing for 469 yards and 6 touchdowns. Yes, 6 touchdowns! Tyreek Hill had 190 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns and Jaylen Waddle had 171 yards and 2 touchdowns. On a day when the defense and special teams played poorly, Tua carried the team to victory. Tom and Mike break down all of the big plays and moments from this win and pass out some game balls as well. Plus, we look ahead to the big week 3 matchup vs Buffalo. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show.

