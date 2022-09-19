Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on FOX SPORTS Undisputed spoke about Tua’s 6 TDs and a comeback win over the Ravens and what this means for the Dolphins moving forward. They also discuss of their opinion of Tua has changed after this performance.
