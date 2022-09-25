The Miami Dolphins moved to 3-0 on the season with a great victory over their division rival Buffalo Bills, 21-19. It was a hard-hitting game where both teams left it all on the field, and a lot of players for the Dolphins stepped up in a big way and saw their value and stock rise.

STOCK UP

Jevon Holland: Yes, we know Holland is an excellent safety but he had the play of the game with the forced fumble on Josh Allen near the goalline, which set Miami’s offense up perfectly to get an easy touchdown early in the game. Holland was all over the field today; I don’t think he missed a defensive snap; if he did it was only a couple if that. He is the anchor of that secondary right now, and he is only a second-year player. He just gets better and better each game. Because of the big hit and forced fumble, Holland’s stock continues to go up.

Greg Little: YES, Greg Little. You heard me right. This guy is tougher than a $2 steak. He kept getting banged up, dinged up, injured, and had to leave the game but he always returned. It’s not about how many times you get knocked down; it’s how many times you get back up. Little showed a lot of heart and effort today. I’m not so sure Austin Jackson is getting his job back. Stock way way WAY up for Little.

Chase Edmonds: He and Mostert have been splitting time through 3 games pretty evenly, but I like Edmonds a tad bit better. His two TD performance today was impressive as well. He ran over a Bills defender on the second touchdown like a bus over an ice cream cone. Through 3 games, I think Edmonds has been slightly better and today, he was clearly better. Edmonds stock is continuing to rise.

Jaylen Waddle: Miami doesn’t have a #1 and #2 WR; they have two #1 WRs. Don’t get me wrong, Tyreek Hill is amazing. He is going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but Waddle had a better game today as he did in Week 1. And Waddle is every bit the equal of Hill. I know Hill gets all the attention, but Waddle is his equal. Each week he makes big play after big play, and each week he is making more impactful plays on the game’s outcome!

STOCK DOWN

Jaelan Phillips: Has he made a play all year? 18th overall pick of the draft, and he is just out there….doing nothing. Make a play…please!

Connor Williams: His blocking is fine, but his snapping today was not good. Most of his snaps were high; others were too far left or right. Like really bad. This is a disaster waiting to happen. I would be really concerned if his blocking weren’t so good right now.

Josh Boyer: His defense didn’t give up many points, so kudos for that, but they gave up 500 yards and a 400-yard passing day to Allen. YES, the Bills’ offense is good, but Boyer wouldn’t adjust from blitzing no matter how many times Allen beat it. Yes, Miami won…today. But he has to be more than a one-trick pony than the cover-zero blitz. Mix it up, throw a change-up, and keep an offense guessing. He isn’t doing that.

Thomas Morstead: The butt punt will live forever. It is probably unfair to put it all on Morstead, but he is a seasoned vet and can’t let that happen in a big spot late in a big game.