The Cincinnati Bengals Thursday Night Football match against the Miami Dolphins is not without headlines, the most recent being leaked practice footage from the Dolphins’ camp. In a video leaked to social media, the Tua Tagovailoa’s team is seen running plays, footage that could give the Bengals the upper hand in Thursday’s game. Craig Carton and Terrell Suggs share their thoughts on this development, plus talk the friendly feud between Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple.