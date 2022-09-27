Week 3 was the week of upsets, one of which being the Miami Dolphins coming out on top over the Buffalo Bills. Craig Carton talks the highlights of the game, including the Dolphin’s questionable decision to put Tua Tagovailoa back in the game after he appeared to be suffering from a concussion.
