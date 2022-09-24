To say this game is one Dolphins fans have had circled on their calendars would be an understatement. With the Dolphins ascendant and the Bills dominant, the Week 3 matchup between the two has the makings of a great primetime showdown. The game, however, is the second choice in the early window on CBS.

Either way, it’s a huge game for the Dolphins. Despite the Bills being banged up, they are the team all others in the AFC are measuring themselves against. The much-improved Dolphins will now face their toughest test of the young season. Can they hang with the big dogs? Can they knock the Bills off their perch and break a seven-game losing skid against the team from Western New York?

Aaron and Josh dig in and give their predictions. It’s a big football weekend and it’s a big episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

