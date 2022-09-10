Aaron and Josh are back to preview the first Miami Dolphins game of the Mike McDaniel era! What will the offense look like? Can the defense hold up? Will the Dolphins beat the Patriots? I mean, they SHOULD, right? RIGHT?!

The guys look at the game from all angles and then pick their division winners, conference winners, and Super Bowl winners. It’s the first episode of the 2022 regular season and it’s gonna be a fun one. It’s THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

