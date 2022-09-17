Aaron and Josh are back and looking ahead to Sunday when the Miami Dolphins will attempt to win their first game in Baltimore for 25 years. With the Dolphins banged up on the offensive line, will they be able to establish the run? Will Terron Armstead play or will the Dolphins have to dig down deep to bolster their offensive line? Can the Dolphins take advantage of a beat up Ravens offensive line and defensive backfield? Will they shut Lamar Jackson down again? They cover all of this and more on another FRIDAY NIGHT episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

