With their backs against the wall, the Miami Dolphins found themselves down 28-7 at halftime of their Week 2 game in Baltimore against the Ravens. It felt like another lopsided loss was on its way. But then the Dolphins defense turned it all around and TUA TAGOVAILOA put in the performance every single Miami Dolphins fan has been waiting for. He grabbed the team by the scruff of the neck and led them to a come-from-behind 42-38 win over the Ravens, throwing for 199 yards and four touchdowns – in the 4th quarter alone. It was an historic performance that has led the Dolphins to a 2-0 record and has fans dreaming of what this season may have in store. Aaron and Josh are back to look back at the game, recount their reactions, and discuss what it all means. It’s a particularly joyful episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE