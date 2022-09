Carter and Jorge are back with another season of the TuAmigos Podcast. On today’s show, the guys predict the first four games of the season as well as the 2022 season awards. They preview the Week 1 game between New England and Miami and talk NFL Power Rankings. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast.



