Scott took a new position at a new company. Alex has been buried with his business. Neither could schedule a common time to keep the podcast going at their regular pace, and so too much time has passed. Finally, after game 1 of the 2022 NFL Season, they made it happen. Listen in as they jaw about the Patriots game, where to think about both our offense and defense reside in terms of quality, who stood out, who showed promise, and what are we concerned about… They do an accelerated version of the “picks” episode within and look forward to the next game in Baltimore.

