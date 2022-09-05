During his media session today Tyreek Hill announced that he is putting his podcast “ON PAUSE” for the upcoming NFL season and it will return in February 2023.

Many Miami Dolphins fans were concerned that if Tyreek continued with a weekly podcast during the season that it could become a distraction and lead to unnecessary drama if people took comments out of context that was made on the show. Hill’s podcast has been highly successful since debuting a few months back, but it has also made headlines with some of the comments Hill has made on the show.

