During his media session today Tyreek Hill announced that he is putting his podcast “ON PAUSE” for the upcoming NFL season and it will return in February 2023.

Tyreek Hill said he's putting his podcast on pause until February to focus on football — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 5, 2022

Many Miami Dolphins fans were concerned that if Tyreek continued with a weekly podcast during the season that it could become a distraction and lead to unnecessary drama if people took comments out of context that was made on the show. Hill’s podcast has been highly successful since debuting a few months back, but it has also made headlines with some of the comments Hill has made on the show.