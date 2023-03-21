It appears that Miami Dolphins free agent LB Andrew Van Ginkel will re-sign with the Miami Dolphins on a 1-year deal per an unconfirmed report. No deal is finalized at this time. Van Ginkel started 5 games last season and had a half of sack recorded. He has played in 56 games since joining the Dolphins, starting 31 and has 11 career sacks and 114 tackles. Miami drafted Van Ginkel in the 5th round of the 2019 draft.

Per source, Andrew Van Ginkel's intention is to re-sign with Miami barring last-minute snag, as @Jason_Sarney noted. They're working on a deal. Per source, Fangio reached out to him, told him they would like him back. He visited NE and spoke to Las Vegas. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 21, 2023