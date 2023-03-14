Miami has now re-signed both of their running backs from last season as Adam Schefter is reporting that the Dolphins have re-signed Jeff Wilson on a two-year deal with a max value of $8.2 million. Earlier in the day Miami resigned Raheem Mostert on a 2-year deal with a little over $2 million guaranteed.

Wilson started 1 game for Miami last year and played in 8 total for the Dolphins. He ran for 392 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 12 receptions and 1 receiving touchdown. With Mostert and Wilson both back in the mix, Miami may now be out of trading for Dalvin Cook, who per reports they had conversations with Minnesota about on Tuesday morning.