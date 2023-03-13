NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of The Score is reporting the Dolphins have agreed to terms with linebacker David Long Jr and they will sign him on Wednesday when the new league year begins to a 2 year deal for $11 million. No word on how much of that is guaranteed.

Long will be 27 in October and was a 6th-round pick in 2019 by the Tennesse Titans. Long played in and started 12 games in 2022 and had 86 tackles with 7 tackles for loss. In 2021 he played in 9 games and started 2 and had 75 tackles. He has no career sacks in his time in the NFL. Long entered the 2022 season as a starting linebacker for the Titans, he had a hamstring injury in Week 13 and ended the year on injured reserve.