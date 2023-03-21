On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the big stories in the world of the Miami Dolphins from the past few days. Mike first talks about the signing of linebacker Malik Reed and why this is a great fit for the Dolphins defense. Also, Mike goes over the interesting and odd story that came out about Xavien Howard on Monday regarding a lawsuit being dropped against him. Mike then talks about why Peter King’s comment on Mike Gesicki and what happened to him in Miami last season is inaccurate and incorrect. Then, we go through Albert Breer’s behind-the-scenes look at the Jalen Ramsey trade to Miami and talk about how that entire process played out over a few weeks. And in closing, Mike talks about Miami officially picking up Tua’s 5th-year option and Trent Sherfield signing with the Buffalo Bills. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.