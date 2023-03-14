On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo breaking down all of the big Dolphins’ news from the first day of the Legal Tampering Period (ie Free Agency). The Dolphins agreed to terms with quarterback Mike White from the Jets to be Miami’s new backup QB. Mike breaks down the contract details and White’s career stats and gives his thoughts if Miami made the right move here. Then he goes over the news that Miami agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. Mike talks about Long’s NFL career and if he is a good fit for Miami’s defense and for the scheme Vic Fangio is going to implement. Plus, Mike talks about the Dolphins re-signing Duke Riley and all the media coverage from Monday regarding the Jalen Ramsey trade to Miami. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



