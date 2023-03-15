Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting the Dolphins have claimed WR Freddie Swain off waivers from the Broncos. Swain was on the Dolphins’ practice squad in 2022. Denver signed Swain to their active roster on December 13th, he played three games for Denver and started one. He caught four passes for 74 yards for Denver. Swain was drafted in the 6th round by Seattle in 2020, and started 8 games for Seattle in 2021. He has 42 career receptions for 576 yards and 6 touchdowns.

