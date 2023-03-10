Field Yates of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins have restructured the contract of Terron Armstead and opened up $11.876 million more of salary cap space. The Dolphins are now under the salary cap and will be in compliance with the new league year which starts next week. Armstead signed with Miami last offseason and played in 13 games for the Dolphins, and was voted to the Pro Bowl.

