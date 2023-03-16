On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are back to talk about all of the moves (and there are a lot of them) Miami has made thus far this week as the new league year has started in the NFL. We will talk about the Jalen Ramsey Trade, the Dolphins bringing on Mike White as their backup quarterback, and Miami re-signing all four of their running backs and ask the question, was that the right move to do? Plus we talk about the Dolphins signing Safety DeShon Elliot and tight end Eric Saubert. Plus, we talk about Aaron Rodgers coming to the AFC East, other rumors circulating around the Dolphins, and about the pressure that this is now on Chris Grier to have this team win and make a playoff run in 2023. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



