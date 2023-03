The Miami Dolphins are keeping linebacker Duke Riley and Adam Schefter is reporting they are signing him to a two-year deal. Riley has been with Miami since 2021. Last season Riley started 2 games for the Dolphins, he had 1 sack and 45 tackles.

Dolphins reached agreement on a two-year deal to bring back LB Duke Riley, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023