On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo breaking down all of the big news on a very busy Friday in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike shares his thoughts on the Dolphins announcing they are picking up Tua’s 5th-year option. He talks about why it was important not to let this linger, has the organization learned from past mistakes, and what this means going forward. He also talks about the team restructuring the contracts of Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and Terron Armstead. He explains why two of the three of those is very smart business, but one of those restructures is flat-out stupid for various reasons. Plus, he talks about the re-signing of Salvon Ahmed at RB and what to expect next week in Free Agency. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

