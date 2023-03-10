Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins have informed Tua they are going to pick up his 5th-year option for 2024. Miami had until May 1st to make the decision, but with all of the rumors around the young QB and Miami “possibly” being interested in other free-agent quarterbacks, the Dolphins put all of that to rest with that move. Tua will now count $23.2 million against the 2024 Miami Dolphins salary cap. Tua started 12 games for Miami in 2021 and 13 for Miami in 2022. He suffered two (some think three) concussions this past season and missed numerous games. The risk her is if Tua continues to miss numerous games or suffers another concussion, his future with the Dolphins in 2024 will be in doubt, yet he now has a $20+ million cap number for that year. If Tua can stay healthy and be successful in 2023, it is a foregone conclusion that Miami will look to get Tua a long-term contract extension next year this time.

