Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins have re-signed RB Raheem Mostert to a two-year deal with $2.2 million of guaranteed money. Last season in Miami, Mostert started 14 of 16 games (but missed the playoff game due to injury), and ran for 891 yards and 3 touchdowns. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry. As of this moment, Miami has a backfield of Mostert and Salvon Ahmed. Reports are circulating at this time Miami may be interested in trading for a big-name running back who is on the trade block.

The #Dolphins are re-signing RB Raheem Mostert to a two-year, $5.6 million deal with $2.2M guaranteed, per sources. pic.twitter.com/EGK9pn7Xal — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023